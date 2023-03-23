Winifred senior Jayda Southworth is as creative as she is a top-tier athlete.
Southworth was part of the state championship basketball team last year, and helped the Roy-Winifred Outlaws to a District 8C championship and a state tournament showing this season. In volleyball last year, Southworth led her team to a District 5C championship, a Southern C Divisional second place finish, and a state tournament berth. She made All-State and All-Conference honors in both sports.
After graduating, Southworth will play volleyball for Miles City Community College where she will study graphic design. Her favorite subject in school is her work study where she is a graphic designer for a small business in Winifred.
“When I was younger, I was really artistic as a kid, always carrying around a pen and paper to do some drawings,” Southworth said. “Graphic design is much more technical.”
Southworth has also participated in track and field and the school play. With so much work on her plate, she said she stays focused by staying organized and motivated.
“I’m a student-athlete, but the student comes first,” Southworth said. “I prioritize all my work and do a lot of scheduling. Writing stuff down helps a lot, and I use sports and success as motivation.”
Southworth said the best part of being a senior at Winifred is giving back to the younger students and helping them on their journey.
“It’s pretty fun looking back at younger students and thinking about how I was back then,” Southworth said. “It’s nice to be in a position where I can help out the younger students.”
The best part of Winifred is the community and the encouragement she gets from everyone around her, Southworth said.
“The community we have here is very interlaced, and that makes school and activities outside of school really fun,” Southworth said. “Our community is so great. There are parents and people who don’t even have kids on the team come and watch our games, so seeing them in the stands and seeing what you’re playing for is great.”
Some advice Southworth has for younger athletes looking to play college sports is to work hard and never give up.
“Putting in the work and time is a necessity,” Southworth said. “You can have talent, but that only goes so far. It’s important to work hard and put in the effort.”
The best life advice Southworth gave is to be true to yourself, and don’t worry about comparing yourself to others.
“Especially for younger people, don’t compare yourself to others,” Southworth said. “Comparing takes away a lot of the peace and joy in life and it isn’t healthy all the time. Be true to yourself, and you can use it as motivation, but it can deplete your self confidence.”
Southworth said while her coaches and teammates have helped her throughout her high school career, what has truly been the most help for her has come from the home.
“I have definitely had a lot of help from my coaches and teachers,” Southworth said. “But my mom has been there all my life, and I appreciate all that she has done for me.”
