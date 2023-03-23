Winifred senior Jayda Southworth is as creative as she is a top-tier athlete.

Southworth was part of the state championship basketball team last year, and helped the Roy-Winifred Outlaws to a District 8C championship and a state tournament showing this season. In volleyball last year, Southworth led her team to a District 5C championship, a Southern C Divisional second place finish, and a state tournament berth. She made All-State and All-Conference honors in both sports.

