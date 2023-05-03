Hopa Mountain invites rising Montana Junior and Senior high school students interested in applying to college, universities, or vocational programs to apply to one of two Scholars of Promise college preparation and continued support programs. Hopa Mountain’s Indigenous Scholars of Promise application is open to rising Juniors and Seniors. Native American or Latino high school students in MT with a 3.0 GPA and above. The Scholars of Promise application is open to teens in foster care, homeless teens, teens in kinship care and former foster youth in college or a vocational program. Please refer to www.hopamountain.org for more information, deadlines, and to download the applications.
Hopa Mountain’s Scholars of Promise programs provide opportunities to visit vocational, college, and university programs. Participation in any of these programs offer exposure to different career choices, degree options, and scholarship information. Trainings and coaching meetings to prepare students to apply to a program of their choice is also offered. Mentorship and peer support throughout the school preparation process such as assistance with application/testing fees, and scholarship applications is also provided. There is opportunity for continued support throughout college based on individual students’ needs. Scholars receive recognition through participation in any of the Scholars of Promise programs. Hopa Mountain supports student success once in college.
Hopa Mountain is a Bozeman-based nonprofit organization that invests in rural and tribal citizen leaders, adults and youth, who are working to improve education, ecological health, and economic development. For more information, please call (406) 586-2455.
