Jay C. Henderson, 75, son of Ira and Patricia Henderson, was born May 10th, 1947 in Everett, Wash. Jay saddled up one last time to ride his buckskin to the pearly gates and meet Jesus on Sunday morning April 2nd, 2023 with his wife and family by his side.

