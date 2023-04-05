Mykel Dan Stockton

Mykel Dan Stockton, 56, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly from health issues on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

He was born in Billings on June 2, 1966, to Dan Stockton Jr. and Marianne Judd. Mykel was raised in Billings, where he attended Billings West High School. After graduating from West, he attended Rocky Mountain College, where he played football for the Battlin’ Bears and received a degree in Business. Upon graduation, Mykel worked for Stockton Oil Company for his whole career.

