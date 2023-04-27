Denton junior Emory Sutton will soon celebrate her 18th birthday. She is the daughter of Susan Gulley. Emory and her mom moved to Denton from North Carolina.
Denton junior Emory Sutton will soon celebrate her 18th birthday. She is the daughter of Susan Gulley. Emory and her mom moved to Denton from North Carolina.
Emory said that history is her favorite subject this year.
“I like history because is shows how far our world has come and how much more we can improve.” she said.
Her least favorite part of school is the long bus ride from home to school and back again. Emory does not participate in school sports, but has plans for the summer, including a trip to visit family in North Carolina. When she's not traveling, she will spend time “hanging out with friends” as well as spending time at home.
Emory looks forward to her senior year.
“I look forward to the classes that I will have to take,” she said. "It will be my final year of high school. I hope to learn as much as I can.”
After graduation, Emory hopes to attend college at Montana Western, her dream college. She plans to major in equine science. Being employed is also part of the plan.
When asked if she had a hero, Emory replied:
“My hero is Eliza Tureck. She has been my best friend since I moved here from North Carolina. She always helps me when I’m struggling, and I always try to be there for her. We talk literally every day and try to hang out whenever we can. Eliza is such a smart and kind person, her parents are really cool, too. Without her, I think I should have moved back to North Carolina and not be who I am today. I am grateful to know her and be her best friend. I hope we will continue to be friends even when we are grown.”
When asked about travel dreams, Emory would like to go to Universal Studios.
“I’ve always wanted to go there," she said. "I enjoy a lot of Universal’s movies and their rides look like a lot of fun. I would love to ride the Jurassic World ride since the Jurassic Park series is one of my favorites. If I could take anyone, I would take Eliza and my brother, Mitchell. I know they both would love to go there, too.”
