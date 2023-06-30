The Triangle Baseball Youth League held All-Star games last week. The top players from each team in the league were selected from the towns of Denton, Harlowton, Highwood, Hobson, Stanford and Winifred.

The TBYL peewee and little league all-stars played their games at the d’Autremont Complex in Lewistown on Tuesday, July 27, and the 12U all-stars played in Conrad.

