The peewee Red team players were Lynden Hedrick, Trace Phillipe, Tory Bossen, Mian Bossen from Stanford; Mason Coscia, Koya Danzer, Adeline Melton, Adlar Danzer from Denton; Brie Arntzen, Maryn Wickens, Jacob Hauger, Diana McIntosh, Black Foran from Winifred.
The peewee Green Team All-Star players are EJ Volf, Leah Grove, Olivia French, Logan Kellom, all from Hobson; Preston Mysse, Robert Cooney, Nox Gaugler, Weston McDonald from Harlowton; Sam Gondeiro, Mathew Brody, Ryker Keller, Hunter Trammell, Eldon Ehlert from Highwood.
The little league All-Star players pose for a photo at the d’Autremont Complex in Lewisown after their game. From the Red Team were Gilberto Salazar, Brayden Hoge from Harlowton; Caden Chrostopher, Carson Tinklenberg, Bryson Ston, Camden Christopher, Easton Pasha, Riley Evans from Highwood; Kaiser Tesarek, Emma Smith from Stanford; Jen Ewen, Lane Raty from Winifred. Coaches were Owen Stong from Highwood and Brandon Ewen from Winifred. The Blue team players were Evan Breding, Jayson Medley from Harlowton; Austin Mauws, Hunter Wichman, Josiah Swanson, Taylor Kellom from Hobson; Riston Mikkelson, Brady Claver, Ella Smith from Stanford; Jerry Perkins, Kinzlee Wickens, Black Ewen from Winifred. Coaches were Wade Mikkelson from Stanford, Bryan Mauws from Hobson, Eli Breding from Harlowton.
The 12U All-Stars Black team pose for a photo in Conrad for All-Star Weekend. Players were Jen Ewen, Lane Raty, Blake Ewen, Declan Edwards, Dustin McIntosh, Lyndie Wickens, Jack Bergum, Wrett Wickens, Raiden Hauger from Winifred; Bryson Stong from Highwood; Tryton Polzein from Hobson; Riston Mikkelson, Coy Hedrick from Stanford. Coaches were Brandon Ewen from Winifred, Owen Stong from Highwood.
The Triangle Baseball Youth League held All-Star games last week. The top players from each team in the league were selected from the towns of Denton, Harlowton, Highwood, Hobson, Stanford and Winifred.
The TBYL peewee and little league all-stars played their games at the d’Autremont Complex in Lewistown on Tuesday, July 27, and the 12U all-stars played in Conrad.