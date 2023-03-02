Central Montana Foundation (CMF) President Dean Comes addresses a crowd of nearly 100 people who attended the organization’s annual meeting last May. CMF awarded $125,000 in major grants at that meeting. The deadline to submit a major grant application for 2023 funding is April 1.
Central Montana Foundation (CMF) is accepting grant applications for requests of $5,000 or more and the deadline to apply is April 1, 2023.
Major grants ($5,000 and above) are considered only once per year at the CMF Annual Meeting, while minor grants (under $5,000) are considered monthly. This year’s annual meeting is set for Tues, May 23.
CMF grants funds to non-profit or tax-exempt organizations that benefit the citizens in the counties of Fergus, Garfield, Judith Basin, Petroleum and Wheatland. CMF’s grant application is available on its website at www.centralmontanafoundation.com. Go to “Apply for a CMF Grant” for the fillable application.
In 2022, CMF awarded $125,000 in major grants to 10 non-profits from throughout Central Montana. Major grants are funded through the Mildred Bryte Endowment. Mrs. Bryte died May 29, 1997, and left the bulk of her $3+ million estate to CMF. The principal of the endowment with CMF remains intact and only the income earned is used to fund local projects.