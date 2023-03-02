Dean Comes

Central Montana Foundation (CMF) President Dean Comes addresses a crowd of nearly 100 people who attended the organization’s annual meeting last May. CMF awarded $125,000 in major grants at that meeting. The deadline to submit a major grant application for 2023 funding is April 1.

Central Montana Foundation (CMF) is accepting grant applications for requests of $5,000 or more and the deadline to apply is April 1, 2023.

Major grants ($5,000 and above) are considered only once per year at the CMF Annual Meeting, while minor grants (under $5,000) are considered monthly. This year’s annual meeting is set for Tues, May 23.