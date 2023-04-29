Lane Smith

Lane Smith with Central Drilling stands in front of the company’s newest drilling rig. Smith is currently the youngest licensed well driller/contractor in Montana.

 Photo by Katherine Sears

Of the things Lewistown is famous for, there’s one to add to the list: it’s now home to Montana’s youngest licensed well driller/contractor.

Lane Smith with Central Drilling in Lewistown passed the test to become a contractor in March after working under his dad, Mark Smith, since 2016. Mark and Anita Smith have owned Central Drilling since 1996.

