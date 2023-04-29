Of the things Lewistown is famous for, there’s one to add to the list: it’s now home to Montana’s youngest licensed well driller/contractor.
Lane Smith with Central Drilling in Lewistown passed the test to become a contractor in March after working under his dad, Mark Smith, since 2016. Mark and Anita Smith have owned Central Drilling since 1996.
At 26 years old, Lane Smith is three years younger than the next youngest licensed drilling contractor.
“It is the highest license in the industry,” said Smith. “To be a sole owner of a drilling business, you need to have a contractor’s license. One day I want to take over the business. Plus, I thought it would be cool to be the youngest.”
Attaining the highest certification in the industry requires a bit more than just taking a test. Smith first had to acquire his driller’s license, which he did in 2019.
“You have to do a one-year apprenticeship under a licensed contractor, prove your hours, provide job references, and submit three letters of recommendation from three people in the industry,” said Lane Smith. “The Board of Water Well Drillers then either approves or denies your application [to take the test].”
The 300-question monitored test, taken in-person in Helena, tests a driller’s knowledge in geology and drilling procedures. If failed, the driller must reapply to take the test. That stamp of approval to test is only good for six months.
“Just like there’s 20 ways to skin a cat, there’s 20 ways to drill a well,” said Smith. “You also have to know geology and identify different types of rocks and layers statewide.”
That knowledge is essential in drilling wells, as each job requires a log of every type of layer and formation encountered while drilling into the earth.
“It’s a job that keeps you on your toes because no two wells are the same,” said Smith. “I’m drilling into Mother Earth and you never know what she will throw your way.”
And while Smith did quite a bit of studying for the test, the on-the-job experience was the most educational.
“I give all the credit of what I know to my dad and Curt Fogle,” he said.
Fogle has been with Central Drilling for over two decades and continues to work alongside the Smiths as they’ve expanded the business, adding two more employees, along with a new drilling rig in 2022.
“It’s more hands-free and a little less labor intensive some days,” said Smith. “We were ready for an upgrade and figured that was the best avenue for keeping things rolling.”
The contractor certification allows Smith to drill and monitor wells, as well as bid certain large-scale projects.
“Things like the Judith Gap [Central Montana Regional Water Authority] project, a licensed contractor has to bid it,” said Smith.
Central Drilling is one of the contractors on the CMRWA project, which aims to supply water to over 6,000 residents in communities across Central Montana. The Lewistown driller has been tapped to set two pumps, which will likely be done in May.
While well drilling may run in his blood, Smith still has plenty to love about his occupation.
“I’m outside and get to see new country and places not a lot of people get to,” said Smith. “I think it’s one of the most rewarding jobs there is.”
