County and state Farm Bureau leaders across the nation are sharing resources that will help farmers and ranchers keep safety top-of-mind through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program. As part of this year’s ASAP commemoration, March 6-10 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week. U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme “Lead the Way in Agriculture.”

A different safety focus will be highlighted by Montana Farm Bureau and U.S. Ag Centers each day of the week: Monday, March 6 – Mental Health; Tuesday, March 7 – Preventive Health Care; Wednesday, March 8 – Safety Culture; Thursday, March 9 – Situational Awareness; Friday, March 10 –Temperature-Related Safety