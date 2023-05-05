Even as Lewistown residents rejected a proposed $90,000 elementary levy, voters elsewhere in Fergus County approved levies for their school districts, often by wide margins.

Grass Range School District residents voted to approve both their elementary levy of over $27,000, with 89 “yes” votes compared to 59 “no” votes. The district’s 10-year high school levy also passed, which will raise a total of $52,500 to build, remodel, furnish, and repair or add onto property at the high school. The high school levy received 100 “yes” votes and 53 “no” votes.

