Willie's Distillery

Willie's Distillery in Ennis was recently recognized by the Montana Department of Agriculture for producing a 100% Montana product. 

Continuing the focus on expanding value-added agriculture opportunities to allow producers to capture more of the value they create, the Montana Department of Agriculture visited Willie’s Distillery in Ennis, Montana to highlight their use of Montana grain, local community impact, and their focus on creating high quality spirits.

“Montana is largely an export state where a large majority of agricultural commodities leave as raw goods. At the department, we want to highlight those businesses that are investing in infrastructure to create a finished, ‘100% Montana’, product and hope that it inspires other businesses to do the same,” Director Clark said.